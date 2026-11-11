Anthropic launches AI office suite for nontechnical knowledge workers
Anthropic, the AI company, just launched a fresh set of office tools powered by AI: think smarter meetings, note-taking, brainstorming, and data analysis.
Announced today in San Francisco, this suite is built for nontechnical knowledge workers who want to boost productivity without wrestling with complicated software.
Claude Meetings plus beta sheets whiteboards
You'll find Claude Meetings (for Teams/Enterprise), plus Sheets and Whiteboards (both in beta for paid users), all designed to make collaborating way smoother.
Anthropic also rolled out upgrades like Claude Data, now generally available to all paid plans, and new app connectors (think HubSpot or Adobe right inside your workflow).
It's a big move as they try to stand out from tech giants like Google and OpenAI and get ready for their upcoming IPO.