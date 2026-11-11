Anthropic launches AI office suite for nontechnical knowledge workers

You'll find Claude Meetings (for Teams/Enterprise), plus Sheets and Whiteboards (both in beta for paid users), all designed to make collaborating way smoother.

Anthropic also rolled out upgrades like Claude Data, now generally available to all paid plans, and new app connectors (think HubSpot or Adobe right inside your workflow).

It's a big move as they try to stand out from tech giants like Google and OpenAI and get ready for their upcoming IPO.