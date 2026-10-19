Anthropic launches Anthropic Public Benefit Fund to address AI impacts
Technology
Anthropic just set up a fund to help deal with the real-world effects of AI, like job loss and other social changes.
Called the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, it starts with 5% of the company's shares and could eventually grow to an additional 2% for every 50% increase in company value above an undisclosed baseline.
The goal? Support projects for societal good, including possible nonprofit donations or direct distributions to specific populations.
Anthropic says fund excludes political donations
Anthropic says this fund will not be used for political donations, and more details on how it will be managed are coming soon.
With so much talk about AI shaking up jobs and society, this move is Anthropic's way of showing it wants to take responsibility and build some trust.