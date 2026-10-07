Anthropic launches Claude Code Review beta that checks pull requests
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Code Review, a beta AI tool that takes the hassle out of code reviews for Teams and Enterprise users.
It automatically checks pull requests for errors before they hit the main codebase, aiming to make merges smoother and more reliable.
Claude code review boosted detailed comments
Claude Code Review isn't just fast, it's thorough, boosting detailed reviewer comments from 16% up to 54%.
For big pull requests (over 1,000 lines), it spots issues 84% of the time; even on smaller ones, it finds things 31% of the time.