Anthropic launches Claude Code Review for teams and enterprise users
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Code Review, an AI tool for Teams and Enterprise users that checks your code for bugs before it goes live.
It's all about saving time and catching mistakes early.
Before running Code Review, the amount of useful feedback has shot up from 16% to 54%, and big code updates now get flagged 84% of the time.
Claude Code Review offers spending limits
Fairly complex reviews take about 20 minutes and costs $15 to $25 per pull request.
You can set monthly spending limits or manage costs by repository, so teams can fix issues faster without breaking the bank.
It's a handy upgrade for anyone tired of slow or missed code reviews.