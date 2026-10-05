Anthropic launches Claude Cowork beta for Max plan subscribers
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Cowork, its AI-powered productivity tool, on both the web and mobile devices in beta, available to Max plan subscribers.
Now you can organize emails, tidy up spreadsheets, and pick up your work right where you left off, no matter which device you're using.
Mobile beta mostly outside software development
With the new mobile app, it's easier to keep tabs on tasks and get key notifications wherever you are (great for anyone always on the move).
Right now, it's in beta for Max plan users, but wider access is coming soon.
Interestingly, more than 90% of the sampled sessions were unrelated to software development, which shows how versatile it really is.