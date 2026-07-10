Anthropic launches Claude Cowork on mobile and web with syncing

Anthropic Max plan required for access

To use Claude Cowork on mobile and the web, you'll need to be on Anthropic's Max plan.

This lets you sync your work across devices and unlocks handy features like drafting emails, building slide decks, and creating social media posts.

Anthropic says bringing Claude Cowork to mobile opens new avenues for using AI in everyday life, whether you're a student juggling assignments or part of a busy team.