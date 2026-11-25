Anthropic launches Claude Duet AI work assistant in India
Anthropic just dropped its new artificial intelligence work assistant, Claude Duet, in India.
Announced on November 23, 2026, it's now rolling out as a research preview for Pro, Max, and Ultra users (via a wait list), while enterprise users can try it through a private beta.
Claude Duet is designed to help professionals and small-business owners stay organized by prioritizing tasks and sending important notifications, all while fitting smoothly into the apps you already use.
Claude Duet manages scheduling and forecasting
Claude Duet handles scheduling, forecasting, and even web app development.
You can talk to it with messages or voice commands and only get updates when they really matter.
Security-wise, it won't make big moves like financial transactions without your okay.
Since it runs on a virtual machine, you don't have to keep your device connected all the time, making things more flexible for busy users across iOS, Android, or claude.ai.