Anthropic just dropped its new artificial intelligence work assistant, Claude Duet, in India.

Announced on November 23, 2026, it's now rolling out as a research preview for Pro, Max, and Ultra users (via a wait list), while enterprise users can try it through a private beta.

Claude Duet is designed to help professionals and small-business owners stay organized by prioritizing tasks and sending important notifications, all while fitting smoothly into the apps you already use.