Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5, users say safeguards impede research
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Fable 5, calling it their most advanced Mythos-class AI yet, built for coding and scientific work.
But some users aren't thrilled: They say the model's safety "safeguards" are holding it back on complex tasks like big AI training projects and GPU optimization.
Fable 5 limits help, Anthropic defends
Critics point out that while Fable 5 doesn't flat-out refuse requests, it only gives limited help on advanced research, making it tough to tell if the limits are real or just hidden rules.
Anthropic says these measures are about preventing misuse and keeping things safe, but some users feel the restrictions could be more about limiting competition than protecting people.