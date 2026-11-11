Anthropic launches Claude Meetings in beta on Google Meet
Anthropic just dropped Claude Meetings, a new AI feature that actually joins your work video calls and helps turn chat into real tasks and plans, right as you talk.
It's in beta on Google Meet for Team and Enterprise users, and after the meeting, the meeting notes, action items, and other materials Claude created are available in claude.ai.
Anthropic adds whiteboards sheets Claude data
Claude Meetings is part of a bigger push from Anthropic to make teamwork smoother.
Alongside it, it has rolled out Claude Whiteboards for visual planning, Sheets for managing tasks or budgets, and Claude Data (formerly Claude Dashboards) to pull insights from tools like CRMs.
Plus, new connectors let you plug in apps like Adobe or HubSpot, so your team can get more done without bouncing between platforms.