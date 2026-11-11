Anthropic launches Claude Meetings, letting AI join Google Meet calls
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Meetings, letting its AI assistant, Claude, actually join Google Meet calls as a visible participant.
Instead of just taking notes in the background, Claude can now help out live: drafting plans, building timelines, and answering questions in the call's chat.
Right now it's in beta for Team and Enterprise users on Google Meet, but plans to expand it to other meeting platforms.
Anthropic announces US IPO roadshow $64.4B
The new feature is part of Anthropic's push to make AI more useful in teamwork, alongside tools like Claude Whiteboards.
On top of that, the company announced a huge US IPO roadshow the same day, aiming to raise $64.4 billion at a $1.02 trillion valuation.
Investors are definitely paying attention as Anthropic keeps leveling up its AI game.