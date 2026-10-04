Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 for complex work projects
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Opus 4.6, its newest AI made to help with big work projects and knowledge tasks.
It builds on the last version by getting things right more often on the first try and can handle complicated workflows: think making documents or presentations with less back-and-forth.
Claude Opus 4.6 reasoning PowerPoint 1 million-token-beta
Claude Opus 4.6 is especially strong at reasoning, which is a big deal for jobs in finance or law where accuracy matters.
It will be able to work directly inside PowerPoint once released, so you can create slides or tweak them to match your brand without leaving the app.
Plus, it's testing out a massive 1 million-token context window (in beta), and some features are rolling out gradually as Anthropic continues to fine-tune things.