Anthropic launches Claude Opus 5.5, matches Fable 5.1, 40% cheaper
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 5.5, its latest artificial intelligence model that matches the power of Fable 5.1 but costs about 40% less to run.
It's also beating OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol in software development tasks, at only one-third of the price.
The new model is available on big platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
Anthropic finds 85% fewer bypass attempts
Claude Opus 5.5 isn't just cheaper: it's designed to be safer too, with internal tests showing it's around 85% less likely than Opus 5 or Mythos 5.1 to try to bypass containment boundaries in a specific evaluation.
Anthropic has more upgrades coming soon with models like Claude Sonnet 5.5 and Claude Haiku 5.5, all aiming for even better performance and stronger safety features.