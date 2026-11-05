Anthropic launches Claude personal finance beta for US subscribers
Technology
Anthropic is rolling out a new personal finance feature for its Claude chatbot, now in beta for US subscribers on Pro, Max, and Ultra plans.
This lets users chat with Claude about their money, just as the company gets ready for its IPO.
Plaid link gives read only access
You can link your bank and card accounts through Plaid to check balances, track spending, and see upcoming bills, all in one place.
It's read-only, so Claude can't move your money or give investment tips.
Anthropic promises the tool is ad-free and won't use your chats to train its models; conversations in the personal finance hub are not used to train its models.