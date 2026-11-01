Anthropic launches Claude Personal Finance for US users linking accounts

You connect accounts through Plaid, so Claude only sees what you let it (no bank passwords needed).

It's strictly read-only: the AI can view your balances and credit limits and can access up to two years' worth of your transaction history but can't move or invest any money.

Anthropic says it thinks people are best served by Claude working alongside the licensed professionals and regulated firms they trust and is exploring how to make that possible in Claude, all while keeping privacy front and center.