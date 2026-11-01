Anthropic launches Claude Personal Finance for US users linking accounts
Anthropic just rolled out a Personal Finance feature for Claude, letting US users on Pro, Max, and Ultra plans link their bank and credit card accounts.
The idea? Get a clear picture of where your money's going: Claude breaks down your spending habits and upcoming bills so you're not left guessing.
Plaid read-only access, cannot move funds
You connect accounts through Plaid, so Claude only sees what you let it (no bank passwords needed).
It's strictly read-only: the AI can view your balances and credit limits and can access up to two years' worth of your transaction history but can't move or invest any money.
Anthropic says it thinks people are best served by Claude working alongside the licensed professionals and regulated firms they trust and is exploring how to make that possible in Claude, all while keeping privacy front and center.