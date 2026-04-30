Anthropic launches Claude Security in enterprise public beta April 30
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Security, an AI-powered tool that scans code for security flaws and suggests fixes: think of it as a supercharged code reviewer for big companies.
Launched April 30, it's in public beta for Enterprise users now, with plans to reach Team and Max users soon.
Claude Security validates findings, prevents misuse
Running on the latest Claude Opus 4.7 model, Claude Security digs deep into code bases, highlights what needs fixing first, and double-checks its findings with multistep validation.
It also comes with built-in safeguards to prevent misuse.
Plus, by teaming up with big names like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks (and offering advanced features to vetted researchers), Anthropic is making sure this tool packs some serious cybersecurity punch.