Anthropic launches Claude Security in enterprise public beta April 30

Claude Security validates findings, prevents misuse

Running on the latest Claude Opus 4.7 model, Claude Security digs deep into code bases, highlights what needs fixing first, and double-checks its findings with multistep validation.

It also comes with built-in safeguards to prevent misuse.

Plus, by teaming up with big names like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks (and offering advanced features to vetted researchers), Anthropic is making sure this tool packs some serious cybersecurity punch.