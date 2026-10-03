Anthropic launches Claude Security to scan code in enterprise beta
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Security, an AI-powered tool that scans code for security flaws and helps teams fix them before hackers can take advantage.
It's in public beta for Enterprise-tier Claude users now, but it will roll out to more users soon.
Powered by the Claude Opus 4.7 model, it aims to make cybersecurity a lot less stressful.
Claude Security schedules scans, adds partnerships
Claude Security sorts vulnerabilities by how serious they are, lets you schedule scans, and makes it easy to track or dismiss issues.
Security partners, including Accenture and PwC, are deploying Claude Security. Additionally, Anthropic is teaming up with CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks to bring this tech into more security tools.