Anthropic launches Claude Sheets video call assistant and faster models

Anthropic just rolled out some big updates for its Claude AI platform, aiming to go head to head with Microsoft and Google.

The highlights? There's a new spreadsheet tool called Claude Sheets, plus a video call assistant, and a data dashboard, with several of them entering beta for paid users.

These launches came alongside the faster Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 AI models, which promise results about 30% quicker than before.