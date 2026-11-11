Anthropic launches Claude Sheets video call assistant and faster models
Anthropic just rolled out some big updates for its Claude AI platform, aiming to go head to head with Microsoft and Google.
The highlights? There's a new spreadsheet tool called Claude Sheets, plus a video call assistant, and a data dashboard, with several of them entering beta for paid users.
These launches came alongside the faster Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 AI models, which promise results about 30% quicker than before.
Claude Sheets enables Adobe Atlassian integrations
Claude Sheets works like Excel or Google Sheets but adds smart AI features, allowing companies such as Adobe and Atlassian to bring their applications into Claude.
This builds on earlier tools like Claude Docs and Slides in September, showing Anthropic is serious about making office work smarter as it gears up for its IPO, with shares expected to be priced between $70 and $78.