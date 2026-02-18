Sonnet 4.6 is now the default model for both Free and Pro plan users on Anthropic's platform

Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 with coding, reasoning upgrades

By Mudit Dube 01:42 pm Feb 18, 202601:42 pm

What's the story

Anthropic has unveiled the latest version of its mid-size AI model, Sonnet 4.6. The upgrade comes just four months after the last update and focuses on enhancing coding, instruction-following capabilities, and computer usage. The new model will be the default for both Free and Pro plan users on Anthropic's platform.