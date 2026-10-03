Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 with 1 million-token context beta
Technology
Anthropic just launched Claude Sonnet 4.6, and it's packing some serious upgrades: think sharper coding skills, better long-context reasoning, and smoother computer interactions.
The real game-changer? A 1 million-token context window in beta, making it perfect for bigger, more complex projects.
Anthropic offers Sonnet 4.6 free
Sonnet 4.6 is available to both free and Pro users at no extra cost, offering near-Opus-level performance without the price tag.
In tests, developers picked it over the previous version 70% of the time for its improved context handling and less coding hassle.
It even beat Opus 4.5 in comparison most of the time, though if you need super deep reasoning, Opus still has the edge.