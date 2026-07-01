Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 5 with smarter, cheaper pricing Technology Jul 01, 2026

Anthropic just launched Claude Sonnet 5, its latest AI model, and it's making waves for being both smarter and far more affordable.

At $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, it's less than half the price of Opus 4.8.

Sonnet 5 is now the new default for free and Pro users and is available to Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.