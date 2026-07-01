Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 5 with smarter, cheaper pricing
Anthropic just launched Claude Sonnet 5, its latest AI model, and it's making waves for being both smarter and far more affordable.
At $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, it's less than half the price of Opus 4.8.
Sonnet 5 is now the new default for free and Pro users and is available to Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.
Anthropic adds autonomous planning, limits cybersecurity
Sonnet 5 packs advanced features like autonomous planning and tool use, stuff you'd usually only find in pricier models.
But heads up: it's not built for serious cybersecurity jobs.
While it showed 'partial success' in developing a cybersecurity exploit for Firefox thanks to its general smarts (not special training), Anthropic is keeping its security powers limited to meet safety standards and avoid past issues with more powerful models.