Anthropic launches Claude Tag AI assistant embedded into Slack channels

Each Slack channel gets its own unique AI identity, so information stays put: no cross-channel mix-ups.

You can set up roles for things like engineering or legal, keep tabs on what the AI does with activity logs, and even control how much it spends with token limits.

Right now it's in beta and replaces the existing Claude in Slack app, plus an introductory launch credit to eligible Enterprise and Team organizations.

Anthropic also plans to bring Claude Tag to more platforms down the line.