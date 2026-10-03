Anthropic launches Claude Tag AI assistant embedded into Slack channels
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Tag, an AI tool built right into Slack.
Think of it as a digital coworker that joins your channels, helps with discussions, and even processes information like a real team member.
Fun fact: Anthropic says 65% of its product team's code is now created by its internal version of Claude Tag.
Claude Tag adds Slack channel controls
Each Slack channel gets its own unique AI identity, so information stays put: no cross-channel mix-ups.
You can set up roles for things like engineering or legal, keep tabs on what the AI does with activity logs, and even control how much it spends with token limits.
Right now it's in beta and replaces the existing Claude in Slack app, plus an introductory launch credit to eligible Enterprise and Team organizations.
Anthropic also plans to bring Claude Tag to more platforms down the line.