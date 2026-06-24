Anthropic launches Claude Tag for Claude Team and Enterprise

Claude can tag tracks conversations and tasks

Claude Tag works with everyone in a channel, keeping track of conversations so you don't have to repeat yourself. It breaks big jobs into steps and shares progress updates as things move along.

Admins can set who gets access, limit how much the AI is used, and check detailed logs to see what Claude's been up to.

If your team already uses the old Claude app, there's a 30-day window to switch over. Anthropic is offering launch credits for eligible organizations during the beta rollout.