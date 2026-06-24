Anthropic launches Claude Tag for Claude Team and Enterprise
Anthropic just dropped Claude Tag, an AI assistant for Claude Team and Claude Enterprise.
Think of it as a virtual coworker that reads chats, handles tasks, and responds when you tag @Claude.
You can set it to jump in only when needed or let it keep an eye on channel activity, following up if something gets left unfinished.
Each Slack channel gets its own version of Claude for privacy and custom tool access.
Claude can tag tracks conversations and tasks
Claude Tag works with everyone in a channel, keeping track of conversations so you don't have to repeat yourself. It breaks big jobs into steps and shares progress updates as things move along.
Admins can set who gets access, limit how much the AI is used, and check detailed logs to see what Claude's been up to.
If your team already uses the old Claude app, there's a 30-day window to switch over. Anthropic is offering launch credits for eligible organizations during the beta rollout.