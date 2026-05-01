Anthropic launches Claude tools for contracts and bar exam prep

Claude links with DocuSign, Thomson Reuters

Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, now connects directly with popular services like DocuSign and Thomson Reuters, plus it plays nice with rival AI tool Harvey.

Lawyers are jumping on board fast (according to Anthropic's Mark Pike, legal pros are using Claude at basically the highest rate of any other profession after software developers).

Interest is clearly high, with more than 20,000 legal professionals signing up for a webcast to discuss how to use Claude for legal tasks.