Anthropic launches Claude tools for contracts and bar exam prep
Anthropic just dropped a set of AI tools built for the legal world.
Their new features can help lawyers speed through tasks like reviewing contracts and even give law students a hand with bar exam prep, available through their Claude Cowork AI agent and through third-party services built on Claude.
Claude links with DocuSign, Thomson Reuters
Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, now connects directly with popular services like DocuSign and Thomson Reuters, plus it plays nice with rival AI tool Harvey.
Lawyers are jumping on board fast (according to Anthropic's Mark Pike, legal pros are using Claude at basically the highest rate of any other profession after software developers).
Interest is clearly high, with more than 20,000 legal professionals signing up for a webcast to discuss how to use Claude for legal tasks.