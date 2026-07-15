Anthropic launches free Claude for teachers for US K-12 educators
Technology
Anthropic just dropped a free AI tool called Claude for Teachers, made specifically for K-12 educators in the US.
It's designed to make lesson planning and creating classroom resources way easier.
If you're a verified teacher and sign up by June 30, 2027, you get a whole year of access (no cost).
Claude connects platforms, promises data privacy
Claude connects with trusted education platforms like OpenSciEd, Canva Education, and ASSISTments.
That means teachers can pull in quality curriculum materials, auto-grade math problems, and keep track of student progress, all in one place.
Plus, Anthropic promises your data stays private and won't be used to train their AI models.