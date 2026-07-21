Anthropic launches grant to speed rare genetic disease research
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just rolled out a new grant program to help speed up research on rare genetic diseases.
If you are a researcher or biotech startup, you can apply for up to $50,000 in Claude API credits (basically free access to its AI tools) to boost your work.
Applications are open until August 2, 2026.
Academic and startup tracks announced
There are two tracks: one is for academic and clinical researchers digging into how rare diseases work (teaming up with Monarch Initiative and its cool data tools), and the other is for biotech startups and translational researchers using AI to make things like clinical trials and paperwork smoother.
Results from academic projects will be shared openly so everyone in the field can benefit.
Anthropic says this is all part of using AI to push science forward and help people faster.