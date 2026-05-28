Anthropic launches Opus 4.8 to improve coding and financial analysis
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Opus 4.8, a fresh AI model built to make coding, financial analysis, and tricky reasoning tasks easier.
Early testers say it's noticeably better at spotting uncertainty in its answers.
This quick update, just a month after its last release, shows Anthropic is serious about keeping up with big names like OpenAI and Google.
Anthropic closing round and IPO rumors
The company is on a hot streak, attracting more users and businesses with its AI tools.
Anthropic is closing a funding round, and both companies are rumored to be considering IPOs as soon as this fall.
With Opus 4.8 and other moves, Anthropic wants to lock in its spot as an AI leader while tackling safety concerns head-on.