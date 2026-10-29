Anthropic launches reporting tools letting managers monitor team performance, costs
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out reporting tools that help businesses see a more granular view of how their money is being spent on AI like Claude Code.
Now, managers can check team performance, costs, and workflow efficiency, all while Anthropic says it won't use this data for model training by default.
Anthropic achieves 900% net revenue retention
With companies wanting more clarity on where their AI budget goes, Anthropic's move comes at the right time.
They've seen 900% net revenue retention over the past year and remain a top choice even as rivals like OpenAI enter the scene.
Plus, reports show Anthropic's models are among the most popular for teams looking to get more from their AI investments.