Anthropic launches web and mobile Claude Cowork across all devices
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out web and mobile versions of Claude Cowork, its agentic helper.
Now you can start, track, and let tasks run on their own from any device: no more being tied to your desktop or babysitting every step.
Claude Cowork beta, over 90% noncoding
The new features started in beta for Max-plan users, but wider access with higher usage limits is on the way.
Interestingly, Anthropic found that over 90% of Claude Cowork sessions weren't about coding: business process and operations was the largest category at 33.4%, followed by content creation and copywriting at 16.4%, showing it's handy for all kinds of work, not just software projects.