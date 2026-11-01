Anthropic limits Claude Opus 5.5, blocks REA tool recreating game
Technology
Anthropic just added new limits to its Claude Opus 5.5 AI, blocking the Reverse Engineer Anything (REA) tool from recreating a specific existing game.
This change is likely to keep things cool with game developers and avoid legal headaches.
Modding scene could face disruption
These restrictions could shake up the modding scene, where modders have been using AI to remix popular games, sometimes landing in copyright trouble.
Developers are also worried about AI being used to copy their work before release.
With Anthropic tightening things up, people might look for other AI models (especially from China) to keep reverse-engineering going, but it's clear the landscape is changing fast.