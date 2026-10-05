Anthropic logs out Claude users, wipes payment info after malware

If you were impacted, you will need to sign back in and re-enter your payment details before using Claude again.

The malware, like Vidar, Lumma, StealC, RedLine (Windows), and Atomic Stealer (Mac), was used to steal Claude login sessions from people's computers; in one case, the original Reddit poster said it was "likely a cracked game."

Before doing anything else, you should remove any new, suspicious, or cracked software, and run a deep malware scan.

If you spot weird charges on your account, reach out to Claude support so they can help sort it out.