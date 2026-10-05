Anthropic logs out Claude users, wipes payment info after malware
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, just took quick action after a malware attack hit some users.
Hackers used infostealer malware to sneak into accounts and drain AI usage credits.
To keep things safe, Anthropic logged out affected users and wiped their payment info to stop any unauthorized charges.
Claude users must reenter payment details
If you were impacted, you will need to sign back in and re-enter your payment details before using Claude again.
The malware, like Vidar, Lumma, StealC, RedLine (Windows), and Atomic Stealer (Mac), was used to steal Claude login sessions from people's computers; in one case, the original Reddit poster said it was "likely a cracked game."
Before doing anything else, you should remove any new, suspicious, or cracked software, and run a deep malware scan.
If you spot weird charges on your account, reach out to Claude support so they can help sort it out.