Anthropic maker of Mythos in talks after Pentagon blacklist Technology Apr 14, 2026

Anthropic, the AI company behind Mythos, is in discussions with the Trump administration after a clash with the Pentagon over potential military uses of its tech.

The Pentagon flagged Anthropic as a supply chain risk, which barred Anthropic from use by the Pentagon and its contractors.

At a recent event, co-founder Jack Clark highlighted how national security is shaping these conversations.