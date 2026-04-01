Anthropic maker of Mythos in talks after Pentagon blacklist
Anthropic, the AI company behind Mythos, is in discussions with the Trump administration after a clash with the Pentagon over potential military uses of its tech.
The Pentagon flagged Anthropic as a supply chain risk, which barred Anthropic from use by the Pentagon and its contractors.
At a recent event, co-founder Jack Clark highlighted how national security is shaping these conversations.
Mythos shows coding and cybersecurity prowess
Mythos, announced on April 7, 2026, stands out for its advanced coding skills and ability to spot cybersecurity threats: big deals for both tech and security folks.
Even though a federal appeals court declined to block the Pentagon's decision to blacklist Anthropic for now, Clark says they're still keeping the government in the loop about Mythos and any new AI models coming up.