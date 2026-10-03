Anthropic merges Claude chat and CoPilot into single Claude platform
Anthropic is rolling its Claude Chat and Cowork tools into a single all-in-one platform called Claude over the coming weeks.
The update kicks off for Pro and Max users first, aiming to make it way easier to manage tasks without the usual hassle of figuring out where things go.
Anthropic adds tasks and slide exports
Now you can handle tasks in any conversation, plus create and share slides right inside Claude or export them as PowerPoint or PDF.
Anthropic says this change comes straight from user feedback about juggling tasks across different tools.
Even with the merger, features like Claude Design will still be available on its own, and Docs, Slides, and Design are sticking around in beta for paid plans.
Overall, it's meant to simplify your workflow and give you more flexibility in one place.