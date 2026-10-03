Anthropic merges Claude chat and CoPilot into single Claude platform

Now you can handle tasks in any conversation, plus create and share slides right inside Claude or export them as PowerPoint or PDF.

Anthropic says this change comes straight from user feedback about juggling tasks across different tools.

Even with the merger, features like Claude Design will still be available on its own, and Docs, Slides, and Design are sticking around in beta for paid plans.

Overall, it's meant to simplify your workflow and give you more flexibility in one place.