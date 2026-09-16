Anthropic merges Claude chat and Cowork, launches Claude Docs Slides
Anthropic just gave its Claude AI assistant a major glow-up: chat and Cowork features are being combined into a single interface.
This update, shaped by user feedback, keeps Claude in step with the latest AI trends (think OpenAI's ChatGPT Work).
Claude Docs and Claude Slides are being introduced in beta and will roll out first to Pro and Max over the coming weeks.
Claude Docs and Slides exportable
With new beta features like Claude Docs and Claude Slides, you can build documents or presentations on the spot, and then export your work straight to Google Docs, Word, PowerPoint, or PDF.
The upgrade is rolling out first to Pro and Max subscribers on web, desktop, and mobile; Team and Free users will get access soon.
Anthropic hopes these smarter tools will make life easier for everyone.