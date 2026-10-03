Anthropic merges Claude chat, Cowork, Docs for Pro, Max users
Technology
Anthropic is rolling its Claude chat and Cowork tools into a single, all-in-one Claude platform for Pro and Max users.
Now, everything (chat, docs, and more) is under one roof, making it way easier to manage tasks.
With the addition of Claude Docs, it's shaping up to be a real competitor to Google Suite.
Anthropic opens Docs Slides design beta
Docs, Slides, and Design are in beta for paid plans and rolling out to Pro and Max users over the coming weeks.
Presentations can be downloaded as PowerPoint or PDF files.
If you still want to use Claude Design separately, that option's there too, so you get flexibility plus a much smoother workflow overall.