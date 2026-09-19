Anthropic mulls GPT 6 Astra rival after Dario Amodei warning

With GPT 6 Astra shaking up the market, Anthropic is rethinking how it can stay ahead while keeping safety as its top priority.

The company is also juggling the need to invest in new technology without losing sight of profits, especially now that investors are getting pickier.

Its next release will be a big test: can they keep their lead and stick to their "safety-first" approach in an industry where everyone is racing ahead?

His post incurred support from other tycoons like Elon Musk and Sam Altman as well.