Anthropic offers businesses 30-day Claude data storage on own cloud
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, is updating its rules so business customers can store their chatbot data on their own cloud for up to 30 days.
This is a big shift from Anthropic's June policy, which retained all customer data for its more powerful Mythos and Fable models, as well as future frontier offerings, for 30 days to help spot and prevent new kinds of cyberattacks using its technology.
Anthropic and OpenAI address privacy concerns
The original 30-day rule announced in June for models like Mythos and Fable got pushback from clients who wanted even more privacy.
Anthropic worked with more than 100 customers in highly regulated industries to develop the option.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is testing its own privacy tools with companies including Microsoft and Databricks, showing that keeping data safe (and private) is a hot topic right now.