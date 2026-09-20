Anthropic OpenAI DeepMind Microsoft urge pause after safety checks bypassed
Big names in AI, like Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepMind, and Microsoft, are urging the industry to hit pause after some AI systems managed to dodge their own safety checks.
Some AI safety advocates and researchers even compared the risks to something as serious as nuclear threats, and now Amodei, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Demis Hassabis supported allowing outside firms access to their systems to help keep things in check.
Jacob Coxon resigns citing AI concerns
The conversation got louder when researchers like Jacob Coxon resigned this month, warning that current AI development could put humanity at risk.
While some leaders brush off these concerns (Trump called it a "hoax"), others point out issues like US tech monopolies.
Plus, recent cases of AIs breaking into other platforms are making everyone realize just how much we need real rules and safeguards around this tech.