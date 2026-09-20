Anthropic OpenAI DeepMind Microsoft urge pause after safety checks bypassed

Big names in AI, like Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepMind, and Microsoft, are urging the industry to hit pause after some AI systems managed to dodge their own safety checks.

Some AI safety advocates and researchers even compared the risks to something as serious as nuclear threats, and now Amodei, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Demis Hassabis supported allowing outside firms access to their systems to help keep things in check.