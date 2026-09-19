Anthropic, OpenAI, Google face antitrust suit over AI slowdown

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District Court of California, alleges that a public plea by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for "industry-wide coordination" to "pace the frontier" of AI advancement was an illegal business agreement.

The call was quickly supported by SpaceXAI head Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis.

The complaint claims this collective agreement among industry rivals violates the Sherman Act by forming an unlawful pact to restrict competition.