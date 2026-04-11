Anthropic opens limited early access to Claude Mythos preview bug-finder Technology Apr 11, 2026

Anthropic is rolling out early access to Claude Mythos Preview, an AI tool that can spot software bugs on its own, and it's already catching thousands of serious issues.

Big names like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Apple, and Google are the first to try it out.

Anthropic is taking things slow with a limited release, much like OpenAI did with GPT-2, because of concerns about how powerful AI could impact cybersecurity.