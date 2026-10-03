Anthropic pauses 2 AI models worldwide after US order
Anthropic has hit pause on its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models worldwide after a sudden order from the US government, citing national security concerns.
The suspension kicked in on June 12 and affects all users, even those outside the US
Other Claude models are still up and running.
Anthropic disputes Fable 5 security concerns
The US flagged a possible security loophole in Fable 5, following research by Amazon that raised some eyebrows.
Anthropic disagrees that its model is uniquely risky, pointing out similar issues exist elsewhere, like OpenAI's GPT-5.5, and warns that too many restrictions could slow down AI progress.
It is now working with the White House to sort things out and hopes to bring its models back soon, saying it believes the government should act "as part of a statutory process that is transparent, fair, clear, and grounded in technical facts."