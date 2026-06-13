Anthropic pauses Fable 5 and Mythos 5 after US order

Built on Claude Mythos preview

This all went down within days of Fable 5 and Mythos 5 being announced, with both described as cutting-edge AI, and Fable 5 noted for new safety safeguards.

They're built on the Claude Mythos Preview model from April 2026, which was mostly limited to select groups for cybersecurity work.

Anthropic says it's working to sort things out so people can access these new tools again soon.