Anthropic pauses Fable 5, Mythos 5 after US government warning
Technology
Anthropic has hit pause on launching its latest models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5.
The US government stepped in on June 12, saying these advanced AIs could be misused to find software flaws or help bad actors online.
Commerce requires licenses for Anthropic models
The Department of Commerce is now requiring special licenses for these models, even though Anthropic had already worked with officials during testing.
Anthropic disagrees with the concerns, arguing the risks are limited and not unique to its tech.
They're planning to team up with regulators to sort things out and get back on track.
This move could mean tougher checks for future AI releases across the industry.