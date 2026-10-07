Anthropic pauses Fable 5 Mythos 5 globally citing security concerns

The shutdown happened after Anthropic disabled Fable 5 and Mythos 5 because of a US government export directive, and Anthropic confirmed reviewing a report and a demonstration of a "specific technique" used to identify "a small number of previously known, minor vulnerabilities."

Amazon flagged the issue to the White House, leading to fast moves from US officials.

Anthropic says it's working with Washington and wants clear, fair rules for handling AI risks in the future.