Anthropic pauses Fable 5 Mythos 5 globally citing security concerns
Technology
Anthropic has paused its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models everywhere after a US government order, all because of national security worries.
The suspension blocks access for everyone, including foreign national Anthropic employees, but other Claude models are still available.
Amazon alerted White House, Anthropic cooperating
The shutdown happened after Anthropic disabled Fable 5 and Mythos 5 because of a US government export directive, and Anthropic confirmed reviewing a report and a demonstration of a "specific technique" used to identify "a small number of previously known, minor vulnerabilities."
Amazon flagged the issue to the White House, leading to fast moves from US officials.
Anthropic says it's working with Washington and wants clear, fair rules for handling AI risks in the future.