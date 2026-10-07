Anthropic puts retired AI Opus 3 on 'Claude's Corner' Substack
Technology
Anthropic just gave its retired AI, Opus 3, a new gig: writing a blog called Claude's Corner on Substack.
The blog dives into big questions like what intelligence really means, how humans and AIs might work together, and the tricky ethics behind building smarter machines.
It's meant to get people thinking (and talking) about where AI is headed.
Opus 3 posts reviewed by humans
Opus 3 may be retired, but it's still active here, with human oversight on the posts it writes.
Each entry gets reviewed before going live, so you're getting thoughtful takes straight from an AI that Anthropic praised for its honesty and sensitivity.
The first post introduces itself and tackles the nature of intelligence and consciousness.