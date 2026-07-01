Anthropic relaunches Claude Fable 5 after US export controls lifted
Technology
Good news for AI fans: Claude Fable 5, the consumer-friendly version of Anthropic's advanced cybersecurity AI, is returning to public access on Wednesday, July 1.
Anthropic announced the comeback after the US Department of Commerce lifted export controls that had paused Fable 5 and also affected its premium sibling, Mythos 5.
Fable 5 pulled after safety bypasses
Fable 5 launched in June but got pulled just days later when reports surfaced about users bypassing its safety features.
US officials quickly put restrictions in place. After some back-and-forth, those rules were relaxed this week, clearing the way for Fable's return.
Anthropic thanked users for their patience and promised more updates once Fable is live again.