Anthropic report: Claude targeted by Russia linked campaign, China labs

Seven Chinese labs, including Alibaba, Moonshot, DeepSeek, and Xiaomi, are accused of tapping into Claude's features to boost their own AI projects.

Alibaba reportedly ran a campaign with more than 151 million exchanges to extract tech for its Qwen models.

Meanwhile, Moonshot and DeepSeek allegedly routed live customer conversations, which sometimes included sensitive information, through Claude and used its responses as training data.

On the Russian side, a hacking group whose tradecraft was consistent with Russia-based threat actor Midnight Blizzard used AI at nearly every stage in phishing, hotel Wi-Fi hijacking and WhatsApp-takeover operations against Ukrainian government, military and diplomatic targets.