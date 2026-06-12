Anthropic rethinks hiring favoring versatility and humility over coding tests
Technology
Anthropic, the AI lab behind Claude Code, is rethinking what matters in hiring.
Instead of obsessing over coding tests, they're looking for people who can wear multiple hats (think engineering, design, and product), stay humble, and actually listen to feedback.
As Boris Cherny from Anthropic put it at Fortune's Brainstorm Tech conference: "Ego just gets in the way of stuff,"
Boris Cherny emphasizes empiricism and adaptability
The third big trait? Empiricism, meaning you base decisions on real evidence and aren't afraid to change your mind if the facts say so.
Cherny calls this being "anchored to reality."
For anyone dreaming of an AI career, it's clear: adaptability and open-mindedness are just as important as technical chops at Anthropic.