Anthropic rethinks hiring favoring versatility and humility over coding tests Technology Jun 12, 2026

Anthropic, the AI lab behind Claude Code, is rethinking what matters in hiring.

Instead of obsessing over coding tests, they're looking for people who can wear multiple hats (think engineering, design, and product), stay humble, and actually listen to feedback.

As Boris Cherny from Anthropic put it at Fortune's Brainstorm Tech conference: "Ego just gets in the way of stuff,"