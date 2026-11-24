Anthropic rolls out Claude Ship AI agents on GitHub
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Ship, a set of AI agents built to help developers work faster and smarter.
It's aimed at teams dealing with lots of code, offering automated reviews, quick fixes for pull requests, and even auto-approvals.
Right now, it's available for Claude Team and Enterprise users on GitHub.
Claude ship packs 3 main features
Claude Ship packs three main features: Code Review checks your code for issues before you merge; PR Steward (still in beta) helps fix common pull request headaches like failed continuous integration (CI) checks and merge conflicts; and Claude Approvals can automatically give the green light to changes that meet your team's rules.
Anthropic suggests starting with observe-only mode to see how it fits into your workflow, hoping this will mean less waiting around and smoother updates for everyone.