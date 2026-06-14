Anthropic says US export ban on Fable 5 is unwarranted
Technology
Anthropic is not happy about the US government blocking exports of its latest AI model, Fable 5.
The ban happened soon after launch, sparked by Amazon's CEO warning officials about a possible security risk.
Anthropic says this risk is actually pretty narrow and does not deserve such a big response.
Amodei meets advisers, apologizes for restrictions
CEO Dario Amodei has been talking with government advisors to clear things up, stressing that the issue is not a universal jailbreak, just a specific exploit.
Anthropic points out that its pre-launch tests with agencies and experts found only minor problems, not major ones.
After some backlash over hidden restrictions in the model's responses, it apologized and promised to be more open by redirecting restricted queries to an older system.