Anthropic says US export ban on Fable 5 is unwarranted

Amodei meets advisers, apologizes for restrictions

CEO Dario Amodei has been talking with government advisors to clear things up, stressing that the issue is not a universal jailbreak, just a specific exploit.

Anthropic points out that its pre-launch tests with agencies and experts found only minor problems, not major ones.

After some backlash over hidden restrictions in the model's responses, it apologized and promised to be more open by redirecting restricted queries to an older system.