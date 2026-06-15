Anthropic seeks US help to lift worldwide ban on Mythos-5,Fable-5 Technology Jun 15, 2026

Anthropic (the team behind the Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI models) is talking with US officials to get a worldwide ban on these tools removed.

The ban was put in place soon after launch, over worries that the models' safety features might not stop misuse, especially for sensitive cybersecurity stuff by users outside the US.