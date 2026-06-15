Anthropic seeks US help to lift worldwide ban on Mythos-5,Fable-5
Technology
Anthropic (the team behind the Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI models) is talking with US officials to get a worldwide ban on these tools removed.
The ban was put in place soon after launch, over worries that the models' safety features might not stop misuse, especially for sensitive cybersecurity stuff by users outside the US.
Export controls forced global access block
A US export control order forced Anthropic to block access everywhere, hitting users in big markets like India and Europe.
Now, Anthropic is working with the government to find a fix that addresses security concerns so people around the world can use their AI again.